Police investigating counterfeit bills: On the Record — Feb. 13

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Feb. 13

1:46 a.m. In Craig, police responded to a traffic stop, but were unable to make contact with any driver. Police responded to at least three other traffic stops throughout Craig on Wednesday.

7:47 a.m. In Craig, police provided an extra patrol. A homeowner requested an extra patrol vehicle while out of town.

8:05 a.m. On the 900 block of Sloan Circle, police responded to a civil problem call. A male party came to the Public Safety Center and requested to speak with officers regarding possible civil issues.

9:18 a.m. In Craig, police checked on the welfare of a resident. A male party called and requested a welfare check on a female party, who allegedly left his residence with a child not in a car seat.

9:29 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police responded to a possible theft. Upon arrival, they learned it was a dispute between roommates over personal property.

10:31 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a report of a possible counterfeit bill. The matter is under investigation.

10:39 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police responded to an animal complaint. A female was bitten by a stray cat.

11:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police responded a harassment call. Upon arrival, officers mitigated a dispute between two tenants in an apartment building.

3:01 p.m. On the 30 block of East Victory Way, police responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article call. A business owner requested to speak with officers regarding possible suspicious activity. Police responded to at least three other suspicious person, vehicle, or article calls throughout the day Wednesday.

8:32 p.m. In Craig, police responded responded to a fraud report. A resident wished to provide information about possible counterfeit bills.