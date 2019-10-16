Police investigating burglary, theft cases: On the Record — Oct. 15

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 15

1:41 a.m. Near U.S. Highway 40’s milepost 104, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. Craig police said upon investigation, they found a tired driver and did not suspect alcohol was involved.

7:44 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a phone was taken from their vehicle and police continue to investigate.

9:29 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they continue to assist another law enforcement agency in investigating and a possible drug case.

10:58 a.m. On the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported their shop was broken into and a cell phone and tools were missing. Police continue to investigate.

12:25 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported their vehicle was broken into and a wallet was missing. Police continue to investigate.

3:19 p.m. On the 600 block of Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

5:16 p.m. On the 600 block of Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A man was arrested on a trespass charge.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 55 calls for service Tuesday.