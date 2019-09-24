Police investigate multiple child abuse calls: On the Record — Sept. 20 to 23

Craig Police Department

Friday, Sept. 20

8:20 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they found a minor accident with no injuries and one driver was issued a citation.

9:33 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime. Police in Craig responded to at least one other sex crime call Friday.

10:32 a.m. On the 1000 block of Woodland Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a caller reported possibly fraudulent charges on their credit/debit card from a local bank and police continue to investigate.

12:39 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate. Police in Craig responded to at least two other child abuse/neglect calls Friday.

8:02 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported a possible burglary and police continue to investigate.

10:14 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

10:57 p.m. On the 2000 block of East Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to an injury crash.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 60 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:24 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 30-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of criminal attempt, menacing with a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

8:52 a.m. Near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

10:33 a.m. At the Remington Apartments, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

10:56 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property lost/recovered call.

10:57 a.m. On the 2000 block of East Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

12:25 p.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call.

1:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

8:30 p.m. On the 1000 block of Mariana Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

11:07 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 28-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 45 calls for service Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 22

1:26 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 23-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, and driving a vehicle the wrong way on one-way road.

1:01 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

3:12 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A juvenile suspect was issued a citation on a charge of theft.

9:03 p.m. Near the intersection of Ledford Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

9:44 p.m. In the parking lot of a local chiropractor, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said their department assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on a driving under the influence arrest.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 37 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Sept. 23

9:33 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

11:12 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a bicycle had been stolen from their residence and police continue to investigate.

11:30 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a case of possible child sexual abuse.

12:44 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they investigated a possible juvenile runaway.

1:34 p.m. At a local hotel, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they acquired a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

3:54 p.m. Near the intersection of Legion Street and East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

4:32 p.m. On the 900 block of West Eighth Street, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call.

10:18 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 52 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

