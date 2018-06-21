Police investigate suspicious things: On the record June 20
June 21, 2018
Craig Police Department
Wednesday, June 20
6:28 a.m. On the 600 block of Washington Street, officers investigated a burglary.
9:16 a.m. On the 800 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of harassment.
10:39 a.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.
10:53 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.
12:33 p.m. On Commerce Street, officers investigated a theft report.
12:44 p.m. On the 2000 block of East 11th Street, officers investigated an incident involving fraud.
2:37 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.
2:55 p.m. On the 2000 block of East U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of suspected fraud.
10:27 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers made contact with a pedestrian.
11:03 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
11:39 p.m. Near the hotels on the west side of Craig, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.