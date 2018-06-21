Police investigate suspicious things: On the record June 20

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, June 20



6:28 a.m. On the 600 block of Washington Street, officers investigated a burglary.

9:16 a.m. On the 800 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of harassment.

10:39 a.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.

10:53 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.

12:33 p.m. On Commerce Street, officers investigated a theft report.

12:44 p.m. On the 2000 block of East 11th Street, officers investigated an incident involving fraud.

2:37 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

2:55 p.m. On the 2000 block of East U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of suspected fraud.

10:27 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers made contact with a pedestrian.

11:03 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:39 p.m. Near the hotels on the west side of Craig, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.