Police investigate domestic violence-related assault: On the Record — Thursday, Nov. 14

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:55 a.m. Near the intersection of Ninth Street and Jeremiah, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a verbal warning on a trespass charge.

7:22 a.m. At Braveson building B, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 37-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under restraint and violation of bail bonds.

9:03 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible domestic violence-related assault.

6:20 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said they were unable to locate the call.

7:04 p.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said they responded to a local emergency room and continue to investigate a possible stray cat bite.

7:06 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a crash, but no additional information was available Friday.

7:44 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they made at least one warrant arrest.

11:44 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Steele Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued at least one driver a citation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 57 calls for service Thursday.