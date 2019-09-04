Police investigate bomb scare at grocery store: On the Record — Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

Craig Police Department

Friday, Aug. 30

6:36 a.m. Near the intersection of West 10th Street and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they obtained a set of keys and a wedding band and booked them into evidence for safekeeping.

10:30 a.m. Near U.S. Highway 40’s milepost 91, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

11:33 a.m. On the 900 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

12:59 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and East First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

1:04 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said what was originally called in as a possible explosive in a grocery store parking lot turned out to be non-explosive items and police continue to investigate.

1:08 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

1:46 p.m. On the 800 block of Wesley Drive, police in Craig responded to a burglary call.

3:36 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

3:41 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

6:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on a complaint call.

9:28 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 31-year-old Craig woman and 32-year-old Craig man were arrested on warrants from an outside law enforcement agency.

9:30 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 28-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 73 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 31

1:13 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 40-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crime of violation of a restraining order, and crime of violation of a bail bond.

2:20 a.m. ON the 2000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

3:41 p.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation.

3:53 p.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a property lost call.

6:58 p.m. At East Side Liquor, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. A 55-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of violation of a restraining order.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 60 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Sept. 1

5:09 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call.

9:08 a.m. Near the intersection of West 10th Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

12:21 p.m. On the 500 block of First Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call.

6:38 p.m. On the 700 block of Exmoor Road, police in Craig responded to an assault call. A 47-year-old Craig woman was issued a citation of a charge of third degree assault.

6:57 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 51-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of domestic violence, criminal trespass, and theft.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 47 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Sept. 2

8:39 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call.

10:55 a.m. On the 600 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A dog owner reported their own dog bit them, so law enforcement made a report.

12:55 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

1:09 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they investigate a possible sexual assault.

2:20 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

2:53 p.m. On the 2000 block of Redwood Place, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest.

4:35 p.m. On the 600 block of Conner Drive, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 20-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of first degree trespass.

6:19 p.m. At the Davis House, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

10:12 p.m. At the Craig Press, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 60 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.