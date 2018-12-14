Police investigate another attempt at a tired, old scam: On the Record — Dec. 13, 2018

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 13

12:04 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of an assault. Officers investigated and discovered it was a mental health issue.

8:55 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a fraud report. The reporting party said they received a call from someone who identified as a sheriff's office deputy and claimed the reporting party owed money in fines, threatening arrest if it wasn't paid. Officers noted this is a fairly common telephone scam.

9:14 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of employee theft and issued a citation.

11:12 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspected drunken driver. When they investigated, they discovered an unoccupied parked car.

Recommended Stories For You

11:19 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of an assault. The reporting person had requested to speak with an officer. No report was generated.

1:19 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of suspected child abuse or neglect.

2:54 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of employee theft and issued a citation.

3:48 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers assisted another agency in an attempt to serve a search warrant.

5:57 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A car collided with a deer. The deer ran away and could not be located. The car sustained minor damage.