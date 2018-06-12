Police investigate a theft: On the record June 11
June 12, 2018
Craig Police Department
Monday, June 11
12:09 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.
11:41 a.m. On the 300 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of fraud.
12:11 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash.
12:27 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers investigated a theft.
6:44 p.m. On the 1700 block of West Drive, officers received a call about a power, gas or phone incident.
8:22 p.m. On the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, officers investigated a report of harassment.
10:35 p.m. At the intersection of West Seventh and School streets, officers made contact with a pedestrian.