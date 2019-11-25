Police in Craig mediate two domestic violence incidents: On the Record — Tuesday, Nov. 22-24

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 22

4 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported some neighbors and their kids were screaming, so police made contact and determined the children were being loud. Craig police responded to at least two other domestic violence calls Friday.

12:15 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a case of possible child abuse/neglect.

1:10 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver. Craig police said a caller reported a male fell down while in the parking lot, so the caller helped them up and the male smelled heavily of alcohol. Police responded, but were unable to locate a suspect.

1:43 p.m. At Bank of the West, police in Craig responded to property found/recovered call. Craig police said they acquired a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safe keeping.

6:47 p.m. On the 600 block of Alley Rose/Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said they arrested a party on an outside warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 39 calls for service Friday.



Saturday, Nov. 23



1:15 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint. Craig police said a caller reported a loud vehicle and police continue investigate.

2:35 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an extra patrol request. Craig police said police said they conducted an extra patrol in Craig.

3:12 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they responded and mediated a verbal argument between a male and female.

10:15 a.m. At Grant Mortuary, police in Craig responded to an escort call. Craig police said they conducted a funeral procession escort.

2:37 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to crash between a sedan and pickup with no injuries.

3:29 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check.

8:58 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to an equipment malfunction. Craig police said an employee accidentally hit the wrong button in an elevator.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 59 calls for service Saturday.



Sunday, Nov. 24



12:41 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said they arrested a 26-year-old Meeker woman on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

3:09 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said an employee at a local grocery store reported a woman ran from the store with possible stolen property.

3:49 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they arrested a 33-year-old Arizona man on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

4:58 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and a local restaurant, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said they made contact with the drivers of two SUVs and mediated a dispute between the two.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 29 calls for service Sunday.

