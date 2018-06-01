Police identify man who died in Wednesday crash near Kremmling

KREMMLING — Police have identified the person killed in a head-on crash outside of Kremmling on Wednesday afternoon as 42-year-old Long Tai Lam, who has addresses in Steamboat Springs and Aurora, according to Lt. Dan Mayer, of the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Lam, who was driving an SUV east in the westbound lane, collided head-on with a semitrailer driving west. Lam was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Coby Smart, of Colorado State Patrol. The driver of the semitrailer was unharmed but was transported to Kremmling Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The crashed caused the semitrailer, which was hauling dog food, to catch fire, melting the cab and starting a small grass fire on the side of the road. Fire crews quickly doused the roadside flames.

U.S. Highway 40 was closed for more than five hours as emergency workers cleared the road. The highway reopened with one lane of alternating traffic at about 6 p.m. Wednesday before fully opening at about 9 p.m. Debris cleanup continued Thursday morning.

The Kremmling Police Department, Grand County EMS and law enforcement officers from Steamboat Springs and Routt County also assisted with the crash. Colorado State Patrol is investigating.