Police identify man who died in Wednesday crash near Kremmling

Police have identified the person killed in a head-on crash outside of Kremmling on Wednesday afternoon as 42-year-old Long Tai Lam, who has addresses in Steamboat Springs and Aurora, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a semitrailer heading westbound on Highway 40 collided head-on with an eastbound SUV being driven by Lam in the wrong lane near milepost 179, according to Sgt. Coby Smart of Colorado State Patrol.

The SUV went off the side of the road, and Lam was pronounced dead at the scene, presumably killed on impact, according to Smart.

The driver of the semitrailer was unharmed and transported to Kremmling Memorial Hospital as a precaution. The tractor-trailer burst into flames as a result of the crash, and even started a small grass fire off the side of the road. Crews from the Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs and Grand fire departments quickly doused the flames, but Highway 40 was shut down for hours as emergency workers hurried to clear the road.

The cab of the semitrailer, which was hauling dog food that spilled across the road following the crash, was almost completely melted from the intense heat.

The Kremmling Police Department, Grand County EMS and law enforcement officers from Steamboat Springs and Routt County also assisted with the crash.

Traffic began moving again around 9 p.m. Wednesday, though debris cleanup was ongoing throughout Thursday morning.

It is presently unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. An investigation by the Colorado State Patrol is ongoing.