Police help drunk man get treatment: On the Record — July 16, 17

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 16

12:34 a.m. At the Elkhorn Apartments, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 26-year-old Craig man was arrested on an outside warrant and a charge of felony menacing.

8:55 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a toolbox from their vehicle parked at a local grocery store. Upon investigation, police said they found the culprit and arrested a 21-year-old Craig man on charges of first degree criminal trespass and theft. Police said they recovered most of the property that was reported stolen.

9:15 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a verbal disturbance, but police were unable to determine a crime had been committed.

12:16 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a shoplifter at a local convenience store and police continue to investigate.

12:43 p.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported someone breaking into some storage units and police continue to investigate.

1:02 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said they responded to a private property accident wherein a vehicle towing trailer struck a gas pump and left the scene. Police continue to investigate.

2:49 p.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a citation on a charge of driving with a canceled driver’s license.

3:19 p.m. Near the intersection of Green Street and West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 32-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under restraint and violation of bail bond conditions.

6:19 p.m. On the 700 block of Bridger Circle, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they responded to find a car window was broken out of a vehicle and police continue to investigate.

6:51 p.m. At Museum of Northwest Colorado, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian call. Craig police said they responded to a male passed out on the side of the road, so police made contact with the man and assisted in transporting him to the hospital for treatment.

7:59 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, police in Craig responded to a complaint call. A caller reported a dirt bike racing up and down the street, so police responded and issued the driver a citation on a charge of driving without a valid registration.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 66 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 17

6:24 a.m. Near U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. A caller reported a possible drunk driver, but police were unable to make contact with a potential suspect.

6:32 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they issued a citation to a Craig man on charges of theft and trespassing.

7:39 p.m. At Craig City Park, police in Craig made contact with a pedestrian. An officer saw a young lady crying in the park, so they made contact with the woman and mediated a mother-daughter dispute.

10:40 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a domestic disturbance, so police responded and determined no crime had been committed after a male party left the residence.

10:41 p.m. Near the intersection of West Third Street and Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A female passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 42 calls for service Wednesday.