Police: Facebook scam targeting Craig residents

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department warns residents to be aware of a scam making the rounds on Facebook.

Recently, residents have received private messages from friends on the website encouraging them to call or text a phone number for a "free money grant."

"This is a scam and, most likely, your friend's Facebook account has been hacked," CPD said in a statement.

Phone numbers associated with the scam include 1-775-235-####.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," CPD said in the statement.

CPD encourages readers to contact local law enforcement about suspicious mail, emails, texts or phone calls requesting access to accounts, credit cards or personal information. Dispatch can be reached at 970-826-2360.