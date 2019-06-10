Police disperse thirsty panhandlers seeking morning beer money: On the Record — June 7 to 9

Craig Police Department

Friday, June 7

4:25 a.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning to a resident on charges of a bicycle violation.

8:42 a.m. Near the intersection of West Twelfth Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 26-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

9:49 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a resident was issued a summons on charges of trespassing and theft.

10:31 a.m. On the 1500 block of Heather Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of hit-and-run.

12:31 p.m. On the 2300 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Steamboat Police Department in an investigation.

6:55 p.m. At Dollar Tree, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a summons on charges of driving with a revoked license.

7:37 p.m. At the Rapid Care Clinic, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 26-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 57 calls for service on Friday.

Saturday, June 8

2:33 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol on a traffic stop.

6:39 a.m. At the Craig Press, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they found a BB gun on a window ledge.

7:02 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said they responded to two panhandlers asking residents for beer money.

11:59 a.m. At the Popular Bar, police in Craig responded to a property lost call. Craig police said they investigated a lost purse.

1:17 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 westbound and milepost 93, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver. Craig police said a Dodge truck was reported to be driving erratically, but when police responded to the scene, they were unable to locate a suspect.

2:46 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a crash with no injuries.

3:52 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of credit/debit card fraud.

7:11 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they investigated a domestic disturbance and arrested at least one party, but no additional information was available Monday.

10:30 p.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol on a traffic stop.

11:51 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint call. Craig police said they responded to a loud party and issued several citations on charges of minor in possession of alcohol.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 50 calls for service on Saturday.

Sunday, June 9

12:42 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said a 49-year-old woman was arrested on charges of violation of a restraining order.

1:35 p.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a theft of food and drink items, so police issued the male suspect a trespass notice.

6:16 p.m. On Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted another law enforcement agency in a traffic stop.

8:31 p.m. On the 2400 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they responded to a local convenience store and issued a male party a trespass notice.

8:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft violation. Craig police said a caller reported a smashed window and stolen bag and police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 36 calls for service on Sunday.