Police determine ransom demand to be scam call: On the Record — Feb. 15 through 17

Craig Police Department

Friday, Feb. 15

12:48 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers with the Craig Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Craig man for a misdemeanor warrant out of Steamboat Springs. The man was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and offenses related to marijuana.

8:03 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a couple of bicycles that had been abandoned at a business. The bicycles were booked in at the Public Safety Center as found property.

8:13 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers determined it was a verbal dispute regarding a minor child and found no provable crime.

12:16 p.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. It was a dispute between neighbors, and the reporting party agreed to contact the neighbor and resolve the situation.

4:09 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a suspected scam. The reporting person received a call in which the caller identified as a drug dealer and demanded $2,000 to free the reporting party's daughter. The daughter was contacted and was fine.

10:11 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth and Rose streets, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. A Subara allegedly T-boned a Ford Taurus and left scene. No injuries were reported, and the Taurus was drivable.

11:37 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of theft. The reporting party alleged a backpack and some dogs had been taken by a female party. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, and the incident is still under investigation.

Saturday, Feb. 16

12:32 a.m. Near the KOA campgrounds on U.S Highway 40, officers responded to a report of a car crash causing property damage. A Toyota Corolla and a Ford Explorer collided. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were drivable. One driver was issued a citation.

2:02 a.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers found a group had started a bonfire and were throwing fireworks into it. The parties agreed to put out the fire.

6:47 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a drug violation or incident.

9:50 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence involving a juvenile.

10:57 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The reporting party said neighbors were fighting. Officers determined the dispute was verbal only, and everything was OK.

5:36 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, officers investigated a report of fraud.

9:21 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment. A male party was allegedly causing problems and was issued a trespass notice.

Sunday, Feb. 17

3:35 a.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Washington streets, officers were flagged down by a resident who had questions about an area homeless shelter.

4:10 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A male dressed in all black, between 15 and 25 years old, reportedly attempted to break into a car, then headed toward the high school. Officers contacted a male party in the area, who showed officers his possessions. He was released.

4:58 a.m. At the Marcia Car, officers responded to a report of a male party inside the car ranting and raving. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

10:10 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party said the vehicle was possibly stolen in the Denver area and was advised to contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction where offense occurred.

11:27 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The reporting party received a call from her sister saying her ex-boyfriend had beaten her up. Officers spoke with the reporting party at the Public Safety Center, and the incident is under investigation.

5:09 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a suitcase that had been left in front of a business. The suitcase was returned to the owner's wife.

9:42 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A silver sedan had reportedly been parked under flagpole for at least an hour. Officers contacted the occupant of the vehicle, who was waiting to meet a friend. The occupant agreed to relocate.

11:36 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The reporting party heard yelling and loud noises coming from a neighbor's residence. Officers determined it was a verbal argument, and everything was OK.