Craig man arrested on attempted murder charges

CRAIG — A Craig man was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dustin Jackson, 31, of Craig, could face up to two charges of felony criminal attempt and two charges of felony attempted murder in the second degree. Jackson could also receive charges for domestic violence, three counts of third-degree misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor harassment and criminal mischief.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that reportedly occurred Friday morning. According to a warrantless arrest affidavit, Jackson and a woman were staying at a hotel in Craig. When he woke up, he reportedly became agitated with the woman.

He allegedly slammed the woman’s head into the passenger window of a car.

According to the affidavit, the pair returned to the hotel, where the incident escalated. Jackson allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat. When the woman attempted to contact authorities by knocking the hotel phone off the hook and pressing the emergency button, Jackson hung up the phone, according to the arrest affidavit. He then pushed the woman against a wall, strangling her with one hand and threatening to kill her, according to the affidavit.

Jackson reportedly held the woman down with his forearm across her throat before stopping and leaving the room.

This was the second such incident Jackson was alleged to have been involved in. According to the affidavit, the two reportedly got into an argument a week earlier. Jackson allegedly threw the woman into the bedroom door, putting a hole in it, before attempting to strangle her. Jackson reportedly caused about $270 in damages to items in the pair's shared apartment.

According to the affidavit, Jackson has reportedly hit the woman more than 50 times and attempted to strangle her about 12 times.

The victim showed officers bruises Jackson’s violence reportedly left.

Due to the domestic nature of the alleged crime, the victim's name is being withheld.

Jackson was booked into the Moffat County Jail about midnight Wednesday. His bond is set at $101,500.