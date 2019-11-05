Police: Bulging pockets gave away theft from Craig Walmart

A Steamboat Springs man free on two felony bonds was arrested at the Walmart in Craig after police say they found more than stolen merchandise on him.

Nicholas Joseph Mangione, 33, was arrested Oct. 21 on felony charges of two counts of violation of bail bonds, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of theft between $50 and $300, and crime of violation of a restraining order.

According to a warrantless arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Jeffrey Bond, CPD arrived at the Craig Walmart to find a manager of the grocery chain who advised police Mangione tried to return a cell phone, was acting strange, and was still in the store.

Jail courtesy photo

“(The manager) told Mangione the business would not accept the phone for return,” police said in the affidavit. “…(the manager) stated Mangione appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was acting strange.”

Upon hearing the news Walmart would not exchange his cell phone, the manager told police Mangione walked to the electronics section and “it appeared Mangione was placing items into his coat,” the affidavit said.

“(The manager) stated that it appeared Mangione’s pockets were getting fuller as he walked down the aisles. (The manager) also found in the area where Mangione had gone several opened empty packages of merchandise, and theft prevention devices that had been removed from packages.”

Apparently Mangione wasn’t far from the area when police arrived.

“(The manager) escorted me back to electronics,” police said in the affidavit. “Mangione was located in the toy section carrying the package he originally wanted to return and two other merchandise packages. The two other packages appeared to be torn open.”

Police asked Mangione for some identification and Mangione provided it.

“Mangione reached into his back right pocket and pulled out a brown leather tri-fold wallet,” police said in the affidavit. “I observed what appeared to be a price tag hanging from the wallet. Mangione quickly put the wallet back into his rear pant pocket. Mangione produced a Colorado driver’s license from his coat pocket.”

Police said Mangione’s pockets were otherwise full.

“While speaking to Mangione I observed Mangione’s front pants pockets to be bulging,” the affidavit said. “The jacket Mangione was wearing was hanging heavily in the front like multiple items were in the front pockets. Mangione appeared nervous and had trouble standing still. Mangione made several bending movements with his body that appeared he was shifting items under his coat and in his pants while speaking with me.”

Once they detained and searched Mangione, police said they found a total of $184.49 worth of merchandise and 6.23 grams of a white crystalline substance police said tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Police then turned to Mangione’s criminal history and found he was free on bond in a felony assault and possession of a controlled substance cases, and had at least one active restraining order.

But police weren’t done once they got Mangione to jail.

“While in the sally port of the Moffat County Jail, during a pat down by jail staff before entry into the jail, a small zip top baggie containing a brown hard substance was located in Mangione’s pants front pocket,” the affidavit said.

Police said the substance field tested positive for the presence of heroin and weighed approximately .87 grams.

Mangione was booked into the Moffat County Jail around midnight Oct. 21 and posted a $500 surety bond a few days later, Oct. 24. His next court date is 1 p.m. Dec. 3.