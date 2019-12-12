Police arrest man during domestic violence call: On the Record — Monday, Dec. 9 – Wednesday, Dec. 11

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 9

8:02 a.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Stout Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they acquired a pocket knife and booked it into evidence for safe keeping.

9:46 a.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they assisted the city building department while they posted condemn notices.

12:43 p.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a minor accident with no injuries and issued a traffic summons to at least one driver.

1:11 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries at least one driver was issued a summons.

5:06 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and milepost 92, police in Craig responded to an injury crash. Craig police said they responded to a three-vehicle accident with injuries. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene and a driver was issued a citation on a traffic violation charge.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 45 calls for service Monday.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

9:48 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a 911 call. Craig police said at least one arrest was made.

11:46 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted another agency in responding to a possible harassment involving a juvenile.

12:32 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said they responded and issued a report, but no informatiuon was available Thursday.

12:52 p.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 28-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

1:08 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Street and East 12th Street, police in Craig responded to an injury crash call. Craig police said they issued a report, but no additional information was available Thursday.

5:11 p.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they issued at least one citation, but no additional information was available Thursday.

6:06 p.m. At a local car dealership, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop call. Craig police said they issued at least one citation, but no additional information was available Thursday.

10:32 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued at least one citation, but no additional information was available Thursday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 38 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:40 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to an unknown injury crash call. Craig police said they issued a report, but no additional information was available Thursday.

9:56 a.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said they made at least one arrest, but no additional information was available Thursday.

12:43 p.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Street and Stout Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they made at least one arrest, but no additional information was available Thursday.

2:05 p.m. On the 3000 block of Westridge Court, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they issued a warning ticket on a charge of barking dogs.

3:36 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 38-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of menacing, representing a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.

4:57 p.m. On the 300 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a motorist assist call. Craig police said the call was cleared after a report was taken.

5:11 p.m. On the 400 block of Apple Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a report was taken and they continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 34 calls for service Wednesday.

