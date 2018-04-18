Police arrest armed suspect in Kremmling following school lockout

KREMMLING– Jason Bustillos, 39, was taken into custody by local law enforcement yesterday after allegedly threatening to shoot another man in Kremmling, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. There were no injuries reported, though the incident did cause the West Grand School District to enter into a lockout for about two hours yesterday.

The Kremmling Police Department responded to the area of 11th and Park at around 12:25 p.m. yesterday after receiving a call about Bustillos’ alleged threat. The reporting party was able to identify Bustillos, and inform law enforcement which house he was in.

Kremmling Police, along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, secured the area around the house and began conducting surveillance. Because of the threat of a firearm, the Middle Park Emergency Response Team was also activated.

While officers were trying to establish communication with the Bustillos, he came out of the house wearing a holstered handgun. He was taken into custody without incident at about 3:20. West Grand School District was given the go-ahead to end the lockout shortly after.