Plans set for #meatinMoffatCounty celebration

Rallying around the agriculture community following a jab from Governor Jared Polis’ MeatOUT Day declaration scheduled March 20, Moffat County is planning a large celebration for the same day to celebrate and support all that the local agricultural industry does for the community.

On Saturday, March 20, residents can order a meat dish all day and night at any participating restaurant in Moffat County. Those that order a meat dish and turn in their receipts are entered to win a local meat bundle, valued at approximately $250.

Participating restaurants include Carelli’s, Cool Water Grille, J.W. Snack’s, Sizzling Pickle, and Vallarta’s.

Aside from dishes at participating restaurants, the Downtown Business Association is planning a downtown celebration at Alice Pleasant Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the downtown celebration will have a pledge and a prayer at the park, kicking off the two-hour celebration that will include an ag-walk, music, food, ground beef giveaway, samples, face painting, downtown business specials, photo booth, event t-shirts, and a beef bundle/ag-swag-bag drawing.

Following the downtown celebration, residents can continue the agriculture celebration by heading to Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant for a “Meat” and Greet with members of the Moffat County Cattlewomen before enjoying an evening of local beef specials at Vallarta’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The rally around the local agriculture community comes less than a week after Gov. Jared Polis declared Saturday, March 20 “Meat Out Day” urging state residents to go vegetarian for the day. The proclamation by Polis comes three weeks after he called agriculture the “cornerstone to the foundation of our state” in an open letter aimed at preserving the National Western Stock Show’s future in Colorado.

According to the 2017 census (2020’s census information is not yet available), agriculture sales in Moffat County made up $33 million in total market products sold.

Those who want to participate on social media can do so on the 20th by following Moffat County Cattlewomen on Instagram and Moffat County Beef on Facebook. Those participating are encouraged to post about agriculture, use the hashtag #meatInMoffatCounty to be entered into a drawing to win a meat-related prize.

For more information on Meat In Day in Moffat County, visit the Downtown Business Association’s Facebook page, or Moffat County Cattlewomen on Facebook.

