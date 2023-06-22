Pipi’s Pasture: What I will remember about June

As I look out the dining room window this early June morning, I can’t help but marvel that green is the predominant color — green lawn, green leaves and green pasture beyond the backyard fence. I can hardly see the cows in the part of the corral that’s usually visible from where I sit.

My view is blocked by leaves on the crab apple tree just outside the window. The tree is absolutely loaded with leaves, many more than I remember last year at this time. In fact, I can no longer see the few dead branches up in the tree, a sight that bugged me last year. I assume that the leaves are a result of the moisture.

It never ceases to amaze me how each year’s seasons are different as compared to the previous ones. After last year’s drought, I could not have guessed what a turnabout would occur this year. Although it’s not over yet, I’ll remember June 2023 for the:

• wonderful green color.

• moisture, ground and from rainfall, enough so that I haven’t started water on the lawns and trees yet, although I will this week due to the wind the last few days.

• abundance of wildflowers such as bluebells and paint brush, filling the hills and pastures on the Morapos ranch and elsewhere with brilliant color.

• extra tall dandelion plants with big flowers and seeds.

• larger than usual patches of noxious weeds such as white top that are keeping the area ranchers and farmers spraying. (Isn’t it amazing how seeds can remain dormant for a long time and then start to grow when moisture is plentiful?)

• good supply of pond water on summer pasture and for irrigation.

• cool weather, especially toward morning, so that I’ve used the furnace more than usual for the month of June.

• beautiful blossoms on the lilac, crab apple, chokecherry, serviceberry, honeysuckle, and other flowering trees

• windows in my house not being left open (yet) )during the day — sometimes not even a door — but as far as I know, no hard freeze.

• healthy litters of kittens that I find on the porch eating cat food, sitting in the flower pots, and wrestling with one another.

• absence of deer in the yard where they eat my flowers starting about June, and they haven’t been around for about three months either.

• frequent visits from a young skunk that I find eating cat food on the front porch early in the morning.

• frequent mention among residents about how far behind things are this June, such as grass on summer pasture.

This week’s column serves as a record to remind me what June 2023 was like in the years to come.