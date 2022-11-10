Pipi’s Pasture: Small, yet big

This last week I came upon a cartoon of a comical, happy-looking cow with her tail up in the air, her eyes closed, and standing on great big feet. She was washing the hair on her calf’s forehead.

By the looks of things, it appeared that the cow’s lovable licks were pretty wet and sloppy, too. The cartoon caused me to chuckle. It also got me to thinking that small things, like the cartoon, make me feel good, which in turn make my whole body feel good, and having a healthy body is a big thing.

So then I got to thinking about the other small things in my life that make me happy. (It’s also interesting to note that most of them don’t cost anything, either – not even a dime.) They include the following:

Watching a cow lick her calf

Sun shining on autumn leaves

Pumpkins

Red socks

Cows contentedly chewing on their hay

A baby’s tiny hands

A Dad’s big hands as he cradles a child

The scent of roses

The taste of a strawberry ripened on the plant

The sounds of children at play

A sunny autumn day

Strawberry ice cream

Spending time with my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Hunting up zucchinis on garden plants

Cuddling up under a quilt on a cold night

Dry leaves crunching under my feet

Freshly-laundered sheets and pillowcases

Hanging clothes on a clothesline

The color pink

Daisies

A pot of “prairie flowers” (really violas)

Scarecrows

The works of Mark Twain

Writing in a café while enjoying coffee

A Winnie-the-Pooh cookie jar

Twinkling lights on a Christmas tree

My childhood dolls and homemade cradle

Elephants, both adults and babies

Kittens cuddled up together in the sun

Comical Thanksgiving turkey sitting on a shelf

Calves playing in a pasture

Hot homemade bread and butter

A robin’s song on a rainy day

A garden being watered on a hot day

Lemonade

Picking pea pods from plants in the garden

A cookie jar that “moos”

It’s really amazing that the more I think about my favorite things, the more I realize just how many of them there actually are, and as small as they may seem, they’re really a big deal.