Pipi’s Pasture: A cat under every tree

Pipi's Pasture



This morning when I stepped outside to move the lawn hose, I noticed a black spot alongside one of the lilacs that form a border between the front yard and pasture.

It appeared to be a black cat lying on its side. I thought, perhaps, the cat was dead, but then after awhile he raised his head.

The cat was just resting there in the shade, and it wasn’t yet 10 a.m. — cats usually shade up later in the day. I didn’t blame him. It was already hot.

I don’t know just how hot it is today because my outside thermometer quit working, and it’s probably better that I don’t know, but according to the weather forecast, it is supposed to be in the upper 90s.

So as I write this week’s column, “heat” is about all that’s on my mind. (I wonder if heat contributes to writer’s block?)

Just how hot is it (as if you didn’t know)?

Here are a few of my thoughts.

It’s so hot that …

• the lilac leaves have curled up.

• there’s green algae growing in the bottom of the cat water pan.

• the air conditioner/fan runs all night long.

• necessary trips to Craig are made early in the morning.

• the steering wheel has to be covered with a towel when the car is in the sun or else I have to use gloves to touch it.

• wet laundry hung outside dries in a hurry.

• the shop is a real cool place to hang out.

• the deer that come into the yard drink water from leaks in the hose or loose hose connections or walk to the stock tank to get a drink.

• the cows shade up under the elm branches that hang over the corral fence, even more delightful when there’s a breeze.

• water is the preferred “beverage.”

• most certainly, an egg broken open on a cement surface would cook.

• robins enjoy searching for worms on a watered patch of lawn.

• two young skunks wait until it cools off to check out the cat food pans.

• scattered, unpredictable storms are common at the end of the day, accompanied by thunder and lightning – sometimes downright scary, as with the storm a few nights ago.

• flies, which apparently like the heat, are plentiful at the corral.

• the grass is drying out, and it is a challenge to keep a big lawn green.

• the desired meals for the day are often cold.

• when the shade reaches the front porch, one can find cats draped over a bench or under the bench or in between the pansy pots, and there is a cat under every tree.