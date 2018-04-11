Pinwheels at Craig McDonald’s raise awareness to prevent child abuse

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14 Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way Cost: Free to attend For more information: Call Trish or Betsy at 970-824-1081

Celebrate children at the 12th annual Children’s Festival. About 24 agencies will be present, offering information, support and fun for families.

CRAIG — About 180 pinwheels will spend the next week spinning in front of McDonald’s Restaurant on Victory Way as a reminder that all children deserve a carefree and safe childhood.

“The number of pinwheels represents the number of children born in Moffat County last year,” said Connections4Kids Director Betsy Overton.

She was joined by Connections4Kids board members, who planted the “pinwheels for prevention of child abuse” in the lawn Tuesday afternoon. On Saturday, Connections4Kids will hand out pinwheels at the Children’s Festival.

The pinwheels and festival are part of The Month of the Young Child campaign, which started in 2009 in Colorado as a way to raise awareness.

In Craig, the effort is a partnership with McDonald’s, which is allowing use of the property; Northwest Rocky Mountain Court Appointed Special Advocates, which provided funding toward the purchase of the pinwheels; and Connections4Kids, which them.

“It’s a reminder that we all play a role in preventing child abuse and neglect,” Overton said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.