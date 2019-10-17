Pink power: Moffat County teams promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month, support for all affected by disease

The members of the Moffat County High School varsity volleyball team pose with plentiful pink gear in preparation for Saturday games that will serve as a boost for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School athletes will be thinking pink this weekend.

As part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bulldogs will be donning the signature color of the initiative during Friday and Saturday sporting events at MCHS.

MoCo varsity football will host its final home game of the fall Friday evening, combining the pink game with Senior Night festivities at the Bulldog Proving Grounds as the squad hosts the Coal Ridge Titans, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

While getting a victory against the 2A Western Slope League opponents is a priority, head coach Jamie Nelson said its important to take a moment to reflect on the battle those fighting cancer must face.

“We want to support that whole cancer community. We’re all impacted in some way and we want to do what we can to make people aware and support those who are struggling and show that they can overcome,” he said.

As they have in years past, Lady Bulldog volleyball players will be suiting up in plentiful pink for the first half of a doubleheader day.

With t-shirts and other flashy apparel, Moffat County girls will be keeping survivors and others who have experienced the disease in their minds as they face off against Roaring Fork, with games beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Coach Jessica Profumo noted any and all people who have experienced cancer — any type — are encouraged to attend the game and receive recognition.

“Anyone who’s been touched by it, their friends or families,” Profumo said.

MCHS varsity players are no stranger to the scourge of cancer and will be playing in honor of loved ones. Taytum Smercina will have her grandmother in her heart; the same goes for Jacie Evenson, playing in honor of a family friend breast cancer.

Eliana Mack said her young cousin, Storeithyme Weeldreyer — pronounced “storytime” — battled neuroblastoma cancer at the age of 3.

Though she has since recovered, it was harrowing for the whole family, she said.

“It was really scary. They lived at the hospital in Denver for a whole two years,” Mack said.

Likewise, Faith Morgan be playing against the Rams on behalf of her aunt, currently in remission from Stage II breast cancer, as well as her father, who battled Stage III colon cancer.

“It was really hard especially with my dad,” Morgan said. “With my aunt, I didn’t see her as much across the state, but I knew she was having a hard time with it.”