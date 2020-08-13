Pine Gulch fire update: Wildfire near Grand Junction pushes past 58,000 acres

Flames from the Pine Gulch Fire are seen on Aug. 9, 2020. Crew are battling the wildfire near Grand Junction that has grown to over 50,000 acres.

Provided by inciweb

The Pine Gulch fire expanded past 58,000 acres Wednesday evening as it quickly becomes one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history.

The wildfire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, remains 7% contained, Pine Gulch fire officials said on the incident website.

Low humidity and dry fuel make the conditions ripe for further growth Wednesday, Shawna Hartman, a fire spokeswoman, said.

At 58,836 acres, the Pine Gulch fire is now the sixth largest wildfire in state history, and the largest since the 416 fire burned 55,000 acres in 2018.