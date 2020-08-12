Pine Gulch fire update: Wildfire near Grand Junction pushes past 51,000 acres
It’s now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history
The Pine Gulch fire expanded past 51,000 acres Wednesday morning as it quickly becomes one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history.
The wildfire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, remains 7% contained, Pine Gulch fire officials said on the incident website.
Low humidity and dry fuel make the conditions ripe for further growth Wednesday, Shawna Hartman, a fire spokeswoman, said.
At 51,455 acres, the Pine Gulch fire is now the eighth largest wildfire in state history, and the largest since the 416 fire burned 55,000 acres in 2018.
