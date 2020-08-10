Pine Gulch fire forces evacuations in Garfield County

Flames from the Pine Gulch Fire are seen in this screen capture from a video posted on Facebook by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, Aug. 8, 2020.

Provided by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations Sunday night as the Pine Gulch fire jumped a county road and continued to spread north of Grand Junction.

The fire has consumed 25,026 acres, according to the latest update on the Inciweb site. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office ordered additional evacuations as the fire spread to the northeast and crossed Garfield 202, according to a Facebook post.

Hot, dry weather and strong winds have fueled the blaze since it began July 31 because of lightning.

The fire was active from the pre-dawn hours throughout the day Sunday, primarily on Horse Mountain. The fire burning on Cow Ridge continued working downslope to Kimball Creek and pushed across the Kimball Creek Road, also known as Garfield 202. The fire on the north side of 202 grew to approximately 300 acres and is located along the south face of Kimball Mountain.

Aerial and ground firefighting operations are battling the fire on the south side of Kimball Mountain to contain the flames that crossed the road.

