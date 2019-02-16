Pickup truck rolls Saturday on Moffat County Road 7

A rollover crash about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, left a young driver rattled, but uninjured, near Bears Ears Sportsman Club north of Craig.

The teen was driving his silver Dodge flatbed pickup on Moffat County Road 7 when he entered the wrong gear, lost control, and rolled into the eastern ditch alongside the shooting range and the county road.

First responders with Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Memorial Regional Health and Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the scene, but no one on scene requested transport for any injuries.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.