Pickup goes off roadway south of Craig

Responders are on the scene south of Craig for a pickup truck and trailer hanging partway off Moffat County Road 107.

Andy Bockelman

A pickup truck was left dangling off the road Thursday afternoon, south of Craig, though the same equipment that nearly caused an accident also kept it from a worse incident.

First responders were on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. with a Dodge pickup stuck on the side of the roadway near the entrance to Loudy-Simpson Park at the intersection of Colorado Highway 394, Moffat County Road 107 and Ranney Street.

Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health were at the site briefly before learning their services wouldn’t be needed with no injuries to the driver or occupants, with Moffat County Sheriff’s Office handling the rest.

Law enforcement said the truck was traveling south on Ranney, towing a small trailer, before what they believe was a combination of speed and weight imbalance caused the truck to spin out of control.

The vehicle went off the east side of County Road 107, though the trailer still attached prevented it from fully leaving the asphalt and crashing.

The accident temporarily blocked the northbound part of the roadway, with sheriff’s office personnel directing traffic.