Pick up Thanksgiving meals early without the mess

For anyone who wants to skip all of the work of putting together a Thanksgiving meal, there are a few restaurants that will be open Wednesday, Nov. 22, serving pre-order meals to enjoy on the holiday.

HR Foods is going to be serving up pre-order Thanksgiving meals for anyone who wants to get their holiday meal prepared ahead of time with less work to do at home.

Located in the Warehouse Food Hall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig, HR Foods will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, serving holiday meals that guests can take home and heat up for Thanksgiving.

Hank Robertson, HR Foods owner, said the restaurant has 100 pounds of prime rib ready to cook for the holiday season. Chefs will be serving turkey and prime rib dinners to take home and enjoy. Robertson said guests can order for shared dinner servings or by the plate, and the menu will be build-your-own style.

JW Snacks at 210 E. Victory Way will also be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, serving their full menu. Owner, Danny Griffith said that they can do pick-up or catering orders from menu selections and can be scaled up for a family dinner.

“We’re doing everything we can to take care of the local community and the hunters,” Griffith said, adding that JW Snacks has been busy now that Carelli’s Pizzeria and the O.P Bar and Grill are closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, The Sizzling Pickle, Fiesta Jaliscos, Vallarta’s, and Gino’s Pizzeria will all be open Wednesday serving their normal menus during normal hours.

If you know of any local restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving, email news@craigdailypress.com so they can be added them to this report online.