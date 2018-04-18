Pick a Dish winners serve up great food, good times in Craig

CRAIG — A plate full of prizes was served up at Horizons Specialized Services’ Pick a Dish event, held Thursday, April 12, at Clarion Inn & Suites.

"We're really pleased with the event this year. It just keeps getting better and better," said Susan Mizen, Horizons executive director.

Created in 1975, the organization provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities in Northwest Colorado’s Moffat, Grand, Jackson, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

Part cooking contest and part fundraiser, Pick a Dish pairs local restaurants with adults enrolled in Horizons programs to create specialty dishes served to a panel of judges and the public.

"I think it was truly amazing and heartwarming just to see the community joining together to help all these special people," said Sizzling Pickle Restaurant Manager Anna Martinez.

The sampling menu was paired with lively music from John Wayne Band, and Mayor John Ponikvar was back as master of ceremonies.

"We couldn't do it without generous restaurants and dedicated volunteers," Mizen said.

This year, funds — which will remain in Moffat County — were raised through ticket sales, People's Choice votes and sponsorships.

"We raised more money this year from sponsorships, which we'll use for a landscaping project at one of our homes in Craig," Mizen said.

After the food had been sampled and the dollars counted, prizes were announced.

Judges' Choice

• First — KS Kreations

• Second — Sizzling Pickle

• Third — Mountain Café inside The Memorial Hospital

• Honorable mention — Gino’s Restaurant

People's Choice

• First — Vallarta's

• Second — Sizzling Pickle

• Third — Hatten Enterprises

But the biggest prize of the night seemed to be the outpouring of support for Horizons’ Craig clients.

"I'm very fortunate to have gotten to know these people and fall in love with each and every one of them for who they are," Martinez said.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.