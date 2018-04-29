Piceance Mustangs and BLM to host celebration and work day in Piceance Basin wild horse herd area

MEEKER – The Bureau of Land Management and the newly formed nonprofit Piceance Mustangs are hosting a tour and barbecue May 5 to celebrate the wild horses of the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area southwest of Meeker. A volunteer work day follows May 6.

The public is invited to a free barbecue sponsored by Piceance Mustangs. Participants will begin gathering about noon at the intersection of Rio Blanco County Road 24 (which is paved) and County Road 91, with lunch served around 2 p.m. The Piceance Mustangs will explain the status of the group and potential opportunities for people who are considering volunteering with the group. Piceance Mustangs members and BLM specialists will also lead tours to find wild horses in the Herd Management Area, which will conclude by 6 p.m.

Portable corrals and water for horses will be available, and camping is welcome.

"These groups play a critical role helping BLM manage wild horses both on and off the range," said Benjamin Smith, BLM Northwest District wild horse and burro specialist. "Recently folks interested in the wild horses of Piceance formed a volunteer partner group called Piceance Mustangs, similar to the Friends of the Mustangs with the Little Book Cliffs herd or the Sand Wash Advocate Team in the Sand Wash Basin."

The 190,130-acre Piceance-East Douglas HMA is one of four wild horse Herd Management Areas in Colorado. The other three HMAs have benefitted from partner groups assisting the BLM in the hands-on management of the area and wild horses, including assisting with fertility control.

Volunteers are also encouraged to attend the Piceance Mustang's workday Sunday, May 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at the meeting location above. Volunteers will be repairing and removing old fencing.

For more information about the celebration and work day, call Melissa Kindall at 970-878-3842.