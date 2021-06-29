 Photos: Young Life drives home a winner | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Young Life drives home a winner

Car show on Yampa Ave Saturday was a blast (from the past) for all involved

News News |

  

Yampa Avenue was closed downtown for the Bear River Young Life car show Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
The Bear River Young Life car show featured cars of all kinds, including this military transport truck.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Aaron Bowers polishes his 1964 Chevy Nova at the Bear River Young Life Car Show Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Classic cars like this 1964 Chevy nova were on display for the crowds Saturday at the Bear River Young Life car show.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Yampa Ave was lined up and down with classic restored cars Saturday at the Bear River Young Life car show.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
This 1932 Ford Roadster with flames detail on the sides was a favorite at the Bear River Young Life car show Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Dean Blevins shows off his 1932 Ford Roadster at the Bear River Young Life car show Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Crowds gathered to look at all kinds of cars and motorcycles at the Bear River Young Life car show Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Tara Garber's 1934 Plymouth was on display Saturday at the Bear River Young Life car show.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
The Bear River Young Life car show also featured motorcycles and trikes Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
This classic Ford Mustang was one of the many cars and bikes on display at the Bear River Young Life car show Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more