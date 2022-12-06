Photos: Nonprofits gather for Yampa Valley Gives Day honk-and-wave

Several Moffat County nonprofits gathered for the Yampa Valley Gives Day honk-and-wave to get local supporters amped up for the annual day of giving.

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide day of giving that encourages Coloradans to “give where you live” by supporting nonprofit organizations in the local community. Yampa Valley Gives was created through a partnership with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, to highlight nonprofits in the Yampa Valley.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 locals can visit http://www.yvgives.org to find and give to local organizations doing needed work in the community. Donations made on Tuesday are matched through an incentive fund with the Community First Foundation.

Moffat County United Way and the Humane Society of Moffat County spent part of the afternoon at the intersection of Yampa Avenue and Victory Way for the honk and wave to remind local residents to donate.

Moffat County United Way staff member Heather Fross, left, and Cyndee Stamper Lougee wave signs in downtown Craig on Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Humane Society of Moffat County volunteers Don Williams, left, Mary Blakeman, center, and Starlene Collins, right, promote giving to the Humane Society of Moffat County on Yampa Valley Gives Day, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press