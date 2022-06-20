 Photos: Yampa River Roots Rock Reggae Festival | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Yampa River Roots Rock Reggae Festival

A community yoga class gathered at Loudy Simpson park on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for one of the first Yampa River Festival activities.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Yoga students take reverse warrior pose during free yoga class at Loudy Simpson taught by Kristen Skowronski.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The stage ready and prepped for Yampa River Festival at Loudy Simpson on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Local river gear vendor, Good Vibes, was a host of the reggae festival on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A crowd forms as opening act took the stage at the Yampa River Festival on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Festival opener, Denver based reggae band Ghost.Wav, took the stage late in the afternoon on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Festival goers lay back on blankets in the shade to listen to music at the reggae festival on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Concert goers walk through the crowd gathered for the reggae festival Saturday June 18, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Two women walk across the park at Saturday’s music festival.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Women walking across the park toward food trucks and bounce houses at music festival Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Concert goers walk across the grass during the music festival.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Two men play horse shoes during the music festival Saturday June 18, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Two concert goers walk across the park towards the music stage on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Crowds start to form in front of the vendor booth on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Headliner of the Yampa River Festival, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Mark Parchman/Courtesy photo
A look onstage with headlining band, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, and Saturday night.
Mark Parchman/Courtesy photo
Yampa River Festival headlining band, Tomorrows bad Seeds.
Mark Parchman/Courtesy photo
Yampa River Festival featured four reggae bands who brought sounds from Southern California.
Mark Parchman/Courtesy photo

