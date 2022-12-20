Photos: Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America placed hundreds of wreaths at the Craig cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, for the local veterans laid to rest there.
The Elks Lodge hosted a ceremony and had several volunteers who helped distribute the wreaths across the veterans’ headstones. The purpose of the wreaths is to honor veterans and fallen soldiers over the holiday season.
With the amount of snow already on the ground, volunteers weren’t able to find all of the markers for veterans in the cemetery, but they placed extra wreaths on the posts and lining the cemetery roads. Residents are welcome to take the extra wreaths to place on their loved ones headstones who are veterans.
The Elks Lodge is already fundraising for next year’s Wreaths Across America campaign to help honor as many veterans as possible. Wreaths Across America is offering buy-one-get-one free wreaths from until Jan. 15. For more, call 970-270-7275 or email CraigWreathsAcrossAmerica@gmail.com.
