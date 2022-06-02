 Photos: Where the wild mustangs roam | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Where the wild mustangs roam

A wild horse rolls over on its back as the other horses look on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Two wild horses nip at each other as they roam the Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
One of the wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin pauses while grazing on Saturday evening, May 28, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A horse in the Sand Wash Basin walks along the edge of a small pond after getting a drink of water on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press


