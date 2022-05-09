 Photos: Where the hell’s Maybell? | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Where the hell’s Maybell?

A cyclist waves during the 30 mile Where the Hell’s Maybell bike ride from Craig to Maybell on Saturday morning.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Where the Hell’s Maybell bike ride trekked 30 miles from Craig to Maybell on Saturday morning over the rolling hills west of Craig.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Riders make their way to Maybell during the bike ride on Saturday morning.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Where the Hell’s Maybell bike riders cruising along U.S. Highway 40 during the 30 mile ride. Credit
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Youth riders traveling along U.S. Highway 40 during the bike race on Saturday morning.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Cyclists riding along Highway 40 during the Where the Hell’s Maybell bike ride on Saturday May 7, 2022.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Riders cycling along U.S. Highway 40 on the way to Maybell Saturday.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Riders resting at the Where the Hell’s Maybell bike ride refreshment station.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Volunteers work the refreshment station provided by Memorial Regional Hospital for the Where the Hell’s Maybell bike ride on Saturday May 7.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Where the Hell’s Maybell bike riders stop in Lay Saturday morning to enjoy some refreshments part way through the ride.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Cyclists pulling into the Lay refreshment station off of Highway 40 on Friday morning for the Where the Hell’s Maybell bike ride.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Riders take a break in Lay at the hydration station provided by the Memorial Regional Hospital before continuing their journey to Maybell.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Volunteers from the Memorial Regional Hospital provided fuel and hydration for riders at a midpoint in the journey to Maybell.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Cyclists enjoy snacks and refreshments at the hydration station in Lay, Colo. on Saturday morning.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors

 

