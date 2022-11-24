 Photos: Volunteers pack St. Michael’s Community Kitchen to help prep Thanksgiving meals | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Volunteers pack St. Michael’s Community Kitchen to help prep Thanksgiving meals

The volunteers at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen worked for several days to prepare more than 200 Thanksgiving meals for people in the community.

From 2:45-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, guests were invited to join the Thanksgiving dinner at the kitchen, which offers free meals to community members in need year round.

A bunch of extra hands showed up Thursday morning to help get 170 boxes ready for delivery to people in the community who are homebound. Drivers started their routes early in the day so they could get meals to everyone on their lists.

Volunteers of all ages showed up to pitch in and package meals, and some of the helping hands were only in town visiting family for the holiday.

Any community who needs a warm holiday meal is invited to stop by St. Michael’s Community Kitchen Thursday at 678 School St. in Craig.

From left, Emerey Stillion, Karen Stillion, Greyson Stillion, Luke Brookshire, Kian Brookshire and Rick Stillion prepare delivery meals for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Michale’s Community Kitchen.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Emerey Stillion, Luke Brookshire, on the left, and Carlee and Brittany Goss, at right, prepare Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen in Craig.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Thanksgiving Day meals are stacked and ready for delivery Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Volunteers are busy preparing meals for the Thanksgiving dinner at St. Michael’s on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
From left, Tim O’Connor, Ashly Delay, Adam Delay and Alex Teeter prepare meals for homebound residents on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Michale’s Community Kitchen.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Volunteers laugh as they prepare meals for the Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Michael’s Kitchen.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
From right, Adam Delay, Ashly Delay and Tim O’Connor prepare meals for the Thanksgiving dinner at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
DSC05283
Yvonne McAnally stirs a batch of mashed potatoes at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Yvonne McAnally, left, and Robbin Schiffbauer clean and prepare food for the Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the St. Michael’s Community Kitchen.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Alex Teeter counts boxes of food set for delivery at the Community Kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Volunteer Tim O’Connor takes out the trash at the Community Kitchen at St. Michael’s on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press

News
