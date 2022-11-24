Photos: Volunteers pack St. Michael’s Community Kitchen to help prep Thanksgiving meals
The volunteers at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen worked for several days to prepare more than 200 Thanksgiving meals for people in the community.
From 2:45-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, guests were invited to join the Thanksgiving dinner at the kitchen, which offers free meals to community members in need year round.
A bunch of extra hands showed up Thursday morning to help get 170 boxes ready for delivery to people in the community who are homebound. Drivers started their routes early in the day so they could get meals to everyone on their lists.
Volunteers of all ages showed up to pitch in and package meals, and some of the helping hands were only in town visiting family for the holiday.
Any community who needs a warm holiday meal is invited to stop by St. Michael’s Community Kitchen Thursday at 678 School St. in Craig.
