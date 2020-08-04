Photos: Veterans Charity Ride delivers PPE to Memorial Regional Health
A group of veterans rode into Craig Tuesday afternoon on Indian motorcycles to deliver individual Personal Protective Equipment kits to first responders and medical staff at Memorial Regional Health and VFW Post 4265.
Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), started by veterans for veterans, is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life-saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis, according to the organization’s website.
The veterans are on a trip to Sturgis for the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The group of veterans started their ride in Moab, Utah on July 29, where the group cruised through the mountainous roads of Utah, before coming to a quick stop in Craig.
