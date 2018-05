Photos: Trail Ridge Road, opening Friday, saw 10- to 20-foot snow drifts this winter

Rocky Mountain National Park is expecting to open Trail Ridge Road on Friday, weather permitting. But getting to that point wasn't such as easy task.

National Park Service plow operators began clearing the snow in the middle of April. Crews from the west side of the park and crews from the east side of the park move along the road and eventually meet at the Alpine Visitor Center, near the highest point in the park.

Crews ran into average or below-average snowpack in many locations. Though drifts were similar as past years ranging from 10 to 20 feet in some locations.

Rain and sun caused significant melting over the last two weeks. Recent storms that forecast snow accumulation at higher elevations produced rain instead.