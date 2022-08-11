 Photos: The faces of Fair | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: The faces of Fair

Mckennon Ott is holding his sister’s rabbit, Truffle, outside of the poultry and rabbit barn on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Makylee Ott is holding her rabbit, Elvis Parsley, in preparation for the rabbit show at the Moffat County Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Kodi and Rowdie Smith stop during the beef show to pose for a photo at the Moffat County Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Two young fair-goers are all suited up and getting ready for goat roping on Tuesday, August 11, 2022 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The beef fair judge shakes hands with one of the winners during beef showmanship on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Moffat County Fair.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
One of the seniors leads her calf during beef showmanship on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Moffat County Fair.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Two seniors lead their calves during beef showmanship on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Moffat County Fair.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Seniors lead their calves during the beef show on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Moffat County Fair.
Amber Delay/Craig Press

