Photos: Seniors get together for Games on the Grass Friday at Visitors Center
After many months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senior Social Center – which recently opened to its members – held a Games on the Grass event Friday evening outside of the Moffat County Visitors Center, celebrating a full return.
Members of the center, and those interested in becoming members, played cornhole, pinochle, and other games throughout the evening, and enjoyed food and drinks from East Coast Eats and Berky Brats.
