Photos: Seniors get together for Games on the Grass Friday at Visitors Center | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Seniors get together for Games on the Grass Friday at Visitors Center

News News |

Joshua Carney
  

Delaine Voloshin looks on as a woman tosses a beanbag while playing cornhole Friday evening.
Courtesy Photo / Karlie George
Buy Photo

After many months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senior Social Center – which recently opened to its members – held a Games on the Grass event Friday evening outside of the Moffat County Visitors Center, celebrating a full return.

Members of the center, and those interested in becoming members, played cornhole, pinochle, and other games throughout the evening, and enjoyed food and drinks from East Coast Eats and Berky Brats.

Show CaptionsHide Captions

jcarney@craigdailypress.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more