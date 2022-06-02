 Photos: Rodeo state finals | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Rodeo state finals

News News |

Andy Bockelman
  

Cylee Dunsmore fights through the mud during the high school barrel races at the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Myka Grajeda endures a wave of hail in the junior high team roping at the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Pepper Rhyne lassos a calf during the high school tie down roping at the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Local veterans perform Honor Guard duties for a Memorial Day ceremony during the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Katie Jo Knez is ready at the gate in the high school breakaway roping at the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Chance Knez completes his final run in the junior high boys goat roping at the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more