 Photos: Riders endure Sand Wash Basin | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Riders endure Sand Wash Basin

News News |

  

Enduro riders prepare bikes and gear before the enduro races on Saturday morning in Sand Wash Basin. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Riders navigate through campgrounds in Sand Wash Basin prior to the start of the trail races on Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Enduro participants riding to the trail race starting points in the Sand Wash Basin on Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Riders traveling to starting points of enduro trail rides on Saturday morning in Sand Wash Basin. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Riders warming up for the enduro trail races in the Sand Wash Basin Saturday morning, where many participants set up camp for the weekend or riding. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Enduro riders disperse from overnight campsites in to get to the starting points for the tail rides in Sand Wash Basin on Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Trail race participants ride through campgrounds at Sand Wash Basin before gathering at race starting points Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Enduro rider prepares for the start of the enduro races in the camp at Sand Wash on Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Group A riders gather at the starting point for the enduro trail rides at Sand Wash Basin where Northwest Colorado Trail Corps has partnered with BLM to develop 50 miles of new trail for the event. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Riders waiting to start the long distance trail ride for the enduro races at Sand Wash on Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Enduro riders assembled before the start of the races on Saturday morning. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Group A riders assembled at the trailhead prior to beginning the enduro ride on Saturday morning in Sand Wash Basin. Amber Delay/Craig Press
Enduro rider gearing up for the races to kick off on Saturday morning in the Sand Wash Basin.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Group C riders await the start of the enduro races on Saturday morning.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Enduro rider heading toward the trailhead for the races.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Enduro rider cleans air filter in preparation for race on Saturday morning at Sand Wash Basin.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Group B riders awaiting the start of the enduro races on Saturday morning.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors
Racers gather and talk before the start of the races on Saturday.
Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more