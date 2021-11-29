 Photos: Parade of Lights | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Parade of Lights

News News |

  

Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Craig's Parade of Lights downtown Saturday evening featured floats and vehicles decorated in a Christmas theme.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more