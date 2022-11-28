 Photos: Parade of Lights in downtown Craig | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Parade of Lights in downtown Craig

A blow-up reindeer rides in a side by side at the Parade of Lights in Craig Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A snowman and a reindeer ride through the Parade of Lights in Craig on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A gondola chariot decked out in lights rides in the Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Craig Police Department led the way for the Parade of Light on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Floats filled the streets of Craig on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 for the Parade of Lights.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Local patrons watch the parade on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 decked out in their own set of lights.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Moffat County High School Cheerleaders placed 1st in the Craig Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Theresa Howard/Craig Press
Johnson Glass placed 2nd for their float in the Craig Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Theresa Howard/Craig Press
The Side by Side club won best lights for their brigade of side by sides in the Craig Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Theresa Howard/Craig Press
The local VFW won 3rd place for their float in the Craig Parade of Lights, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Theresa Howard/Craig Press

