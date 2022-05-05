 Photos: Never miss a chance to dance | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Never miss a chance to dance

A bundle of Moffat County High School students gather for a group shot at prom.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School Prom 2022 royalty includes Josiah Peterson, Abbe Adams, Judit Valverde, and Avery Chadd.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Alexis Jones and Carson Miller strike a pose during the Grand March.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The dance floor is dedicated to line-dancing with “Cupid Shuffle” at Moffat County High School Prom.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Alex Musgrave and Sadie Dunckley share a moment at Moffat County High School Prom.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

