PHOTOS: Moffat County volleyball on 6-game hot streak heading into league play

Moffat County senior Alexis Jones tips the ball over the net against Hayden.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Within the course of one week, Moffat County volleyball went from being winless to having one of the best records in the 3A Western Slope League.

MCHS holds a 6-2 standing as the Bulldogs prepare for their first conference game this weekend, following one victory after another.

Following a 3-2 comeback Sept. 6 against Rangely and a 3-0 sweep Sept. 8 over Caprock Academy, MoCo players stunned the competition in Oak Creek by beating all comers at Soroco’s Saturday tournament.

Besides defeating the hosting Rams in four sets, the Lady Dogs defeated the Gilpin County Eagles 3-2 and wrapped the day with a 3-1 upset of the 8-2 Rattlers of Baggs, Wyoming.

Head coach Becca Sage credited a great team bond with the solid run.

“We are truly starting to play like a team and take advantage of our strength,” she said. “I have nine powerhouse players and we are finding our groove.”

After twice reaching a 27-25 tally in tournament sets — one of which they lost to Gilpin before winning by the same score against Baggs — MCHS wound up with an even greater overtime scenario at home Tuesday against Hayden.

The Tigers claimed a 25-12 win to start before the Dogs took the second set 25-13.

The third period proved exhausting as fans of the blue and white and black and orange alike screamed themselves once a tie at 23 kept going.

And going. And going.

The longest game yet for either team at last ended with a Moffat County victory at 32-30, which the Bulldogs parlayed into another 25-13 win in the fourth.

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a game that goes that long,” Sage said of the OT round, amid a cluster of jubilant students. “We dropped that first set and it takes us a while to warm up, I guess, but after a little bit of playtime, they come together. It’s insane. They didn’t let anything fall.”

Moffat County volleyball heads into 3A WSL competition Saturday, Sept. 17, traveling to Gunnison.

The Bulldogs are tied with Delta for the best overall record, with both teams only experiencing two losses thus far. However, according to CHSAA’s RPI rankings on Wednesday, Moffat County is statistically the strongest school in the conference so far, ranked eighth among 3A teams, well above Delta in 17th and Roaring Fork at 18th.

After facing the Lady Cowboys, the next league foe for MoCo girls are the Panthers in Delta on Sept. 23, leading into Homecoming Week games against Aspen and Steamboat Springs.

“Hopefully we stay at the top after these games,” Sage said. “This team is well-conditioned to fight to the end, push every point and make a comeback with trick plays.”